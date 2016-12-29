Police parking blunder causes Midland Metro delays

Midland Metro commuters faced delays this morning after a police van was mistakenly parked too close to the line.

The car, which was parked along the line in the New Street/Corporation Street area of Birmingham city centre caused delays on services to and from Wolverhampton on Thursday morning.

One lot of tram passengers complained that they had had to get off their Metro because of the blunder.

@MidlandMetro @WMPolice It was a van actually. I was on the tram it was blocking. When the van was moved we were chucked off the tram. Why ? — Reansman (@reansman1) December 29, 2016

Midland Metro tweeted about the van, saying: "We currently have delays towards Wolverhampton. We are currently running a 12 tram service."

West Midlands Police spokeswoman Lara Horseley said: "A marked police vehicle parked too close to the tram line in Birmingham City Centre on Thursday morning causing a slight delay on the tram network. The police vehicle was moved as soon as the driver became aware of his error and service has been resumed. We apologise for any inconvenience."