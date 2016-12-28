Here's how Wolverhampton train station's car park extension is shaping up

This is the latest picture of Wolverhampton railway station’s new car park extension – after several months of work at the site.

The steel structure contrasts with the grey brick and red piping of the original multi-storey, which it sits alongside.

The extension was a compromise after plans to knock down the car park and build a new one on the roof of the station were ruled out as too costly.

Work began on clearing the site earlier this year, with construction starting in June. Refurbishment of the existing car park was also undertaken.

The multi-storey’s capacity will be boosted from 450 to more than 800 long stay parking spaces and is due to open on January 8. Work can now start on the new station, which will have a glass-fronted entrance, in the new year.

The station and car park transformation is part of the ongoing £120 million Interchange project, which was given the go-ahead by Wolverhampton council bosses last month.

The new entrance will lead to a circular ticket collection area and a public lobby with a number of retail and food outlets. There will also be meeting rooms and facilities for staff, including showers and locker rooms.

Ten ticket barriers will be installed on the ground floor, with two accessible for the disabled and people with bicycles.

Further improvements include an increase in taxi rank provisions and more efficient passenger drop-off and pick-up points.

From Sunday January 8 motorists will no longer be able to access Railway Drive, which becomes a traffic-free zone.

Corn Hill will become the new entrance to the site for drivers, with people able to pick up and drop off travellers there, and access the car park.