A449 closures: Months of roadworks to begin near Wolverhampton

Six months of overnight closures on the A449 near Wolverhampton will start next week.

Construction firm Kier , on behalf of Highways England, has sent a letter to residents and business owners who will be affected by the work between the A449 Gailey Island and M54 Junction 2 at Coven from Tuesday until June 30.

The letter says that work will take place from 8pm to 6am on week days and weekends, with access to businesses and residential properties ‘maintained at all times’.

It continues: “Earlier in the year we informed you about works on the A449 that unfortunately had to be postponed.

“We are now in a position to undertake these works, which will include resurfacing, drainage repairs, kerb repairs and barrier installation.

“Access to businesses and residential properties will be maintained at all times.

“All traffic management restrictions where possible will be lifted during embargoes such as bank holidays and events.”

Traffic restrictions as a result of the work will see separate northbound and southbound carriageway closures enforced between the A449 Gailey Island and Brewood Road roundabout, for around 30 week-day nights.

There will also be full weekend closures on the same stretch from 8pm on a Friday until 6am on a Monday for four consecutive weeks. These dates have not yet been revealed.

During the closures, side road access to and from the A449 will be restricted with diversions in place.

Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire, said he hoped the work would be carried out ‘speedily’.

He has previously called for the work to be done after members of the public complained about noise created on the stretch of road by trucks and heavy traffic.

The work was scheduled to take place back in November this year, but it was delayed.

Mr Williamson said: “Obviously there is going to be some impact in terms of disrupting regular road users, commuters and residents.

“I just hope Highways England ensure the work is carried out speedily and to the correct standard so it causes as little disruption as possible to those people.

“I am sure that when the work is completed it will be a big improvement.”

Earlier this year the speed limit on the A449 from Gailey to Coven was reduced to 40mph from 60mph.