Midland Metro line: Work on track to start on extension through Wolverhampton

Work paving the way for the extension of the Midland Metro in Wolverhampton city centre will begin on January 9, it has emerged.

Council bosses have warned motorists to expect a year of chaos on the city’s roads while the £15 million new line along Pipers Row and Railway Drive – linking Wolverhampton St George’s stop with the railway station – is installed.

The programme of engineering work will kick off with the relocating and protection of underground gas, water and electric supply pipes and cables in Pipers Row.

A list of diversions and access points has now been published so that motorists can better plan their route through the city.

Once the utilities work is complete, construction on the extension can begin in the summer.

The diversions, starting on Monday, January 9, are as follows Northbound access to Pipers Row will be via Tower Street and Market Street

Southbound traffic will be permitted on Pipers Row

Access northbound to Castle Street will be restricted to businesses and local access only

There will also be traffic diversions operating between midnight and 6am

Access to Castle Street from Pipers Row will be restricted

Northbound access to Queen Street and Berry Street will be via Tower Street and Market Street

To exit the city, there will be a be diversion via Princess Street and Broad Street

Traffic marshals will be on hand around-the-clock to assist motorists.

The Midland Metro Alliance, working on behalf of West Midlands Combined Authority, is coordinating the schedule of works.

Alejandro Moreno, Midland Metro Alliance director, said:

“Although we do understand that this will cause some inconvenience, we aim to minimise this wherever possible.” Tram stops are planned either side of Piper’s Row, near Castle Street, and Centro bosses say the line could eventually be extended further towards New Cross Hospital.

New bus shelters have gone up on Bilston Street to accommodate buses off Pipers Row, while a Wolverhampton Coach Link at the St George’s stop has been built to enable coaches to be moved off Pipers Row and out of the path of the utility works and the tram operation.

Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city economy, Councillor John Reynolds, said: “The Wolverhampton Interchange Project is an exciting move towards creating a gateway that the city can be proud of.”