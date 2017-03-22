£245k price tag for fire-hit derelict pub and houses

An arson-stricken former pub and two houses have been put on the market for £245,000 – with hopes of redevelopment.

The Royal Oak, on Whitehall Road in Tipton, has been attacked by vandals in recent months after standing in a crumbling derelict state for more than 10 years.

It is has now been put on the market with The Property Shop along with the two adjoining houses.

Councillor Joanne Hadley, who represents the Great Bridge ward, branded it an eyesore.

She said: “I wanted them to put a Section 215 on it and get it pulled down.

“It has stood in such a state for too long now. It was constantly being set alight to at one point.

“I am happy that as long as the new person who buys it is given a set amount of time to do something with it – either develop or demolish. It is just a complete eyesore and needs to be got rid of. There are too many derelict properties in Sandwell.”

The pub has been reduced to a wreck and bears the scars of previous arson attacks, including a massive hole in its roof. Some of the walls have also fallen in.

Concerns were also raised by residents last year as the site was branded dangerous by West Midlands Fire Service.

Residents and councillors have been left frustrated by the lack of action over the pub.

Planners at Sandwell Council were asked to issue a section 215 maintenance notice to the owners, which would require it to either be repaired or knocked down, otherwise the council would do it and send the owners the bill.

The sale advert on The Property Shop states: “Prior planning permission was granted for 12 apartments but lapsed in June 2016.

"Available as one plot are these three titles, comprising of number 257, 259 and 261 Whitehall Road, Tipton.

“Other development opportunities may be possible subject to planning consent.

“Unconditional offers invited in excess of £245,000.”