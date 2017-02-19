JRR Tolkien's former Staffordshire cottage up for sale

This historic cottage in Staffordshire is a world away from an average Hobbit hole.

And whoever buys the £375,000 house will be purchasing their own slice of literary history – as the property was once the home of Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien.

The listing of Rock Cottage, in the village of Great Haywood, near Stafford will surely attract attention from the author’s global fanbase.

Tolkien lived in the house from 1916 along with his wife Edith, as stated on a blue plaque on the outside wall of the property. The author spent a formative period of his early life in Staffordshire, particularly during the First World War when he was posted to Army training camps on Cannock Chase.

From the winter of 1916 the author stayed in the cottage Haywood with his wife.

Local landmarks influenced his works, including the confluence of two rivers and the nearby Shugborough Hall, which he reimagined as fantastical destinations for his writing.

A statement about the property by estate agent Butters John Bee says: “Own a unique piece of history.

“Once lived in by JRR Tolkien, author of Lord of the Rings, this stunning village property comes with an abundance of charm, character and history.

“Offering spacious and versatile accommodation and having various amenities close by. Also being a short walk from the Shugborough Estate and Cannock Chase. A real opportunity not to be missed.”