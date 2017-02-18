Old New Cross Hospital flats to be demolished

Blocks of flats formerly used by staff at New Cross Hospital will be demolished and replaced by three new buildings under new plans.

Apartments at The Willows and The Limes in New Heath Close, Wednesfield,would be pulled to the ground if the proposals are approved.

A redundant boiler house and a former creche at the site neighbouring the hospital would also be demolished.

The three new apartment blocks would contain a total of 48 homes which would be made available for rent.

The scheme has been proposed by applicant New Heath Portfolio, which owns the site, and has been submitted to Wolverhampton council which will decided whether to grant planning permission.

Documents submitted in support the application, state: “New Heath Close was formerly part of New Cross Hospital and provided accommodation for hospital staff within walking distance of the hospital buildings.

“The site has currently a total of 54 apartments. There will be a loss of 12 apartments with the demolition of the Willows and the Limes.

“The proposed new apartment Blocks A, B, and C will add an additional 48 apartments, resulting in a net increase on the site of 36 apartments.” Currently there are a total of nine blocks situated around a central landscaped area. They were built in the 1970s and are currently rented, including 24 to hospital staff.

Around 30 are rented to individuals and young families including elderly people and people on housing benefits.

Those blocks which are not demolished are to undergo a major refurbishment programme with some internal alterations.

The former crèche on the site ceased operating 15 years ago and the building has fallen into disrepair and is now considered potentially dangerous.