19th century Black Country coach house on the market for £695k

An historic former coach house in Dudley has been put on the market for nearly £700,000.

The Grade II-listed Abberley House, on the corner of Himley Road, could now be brought back to life.

It has stood in a state of disrepair for some time, yet estate agents Dixons say they have had 'a lot of interest' since it has been put up for sale.

It now displays a crusty exterior with crumbling bits of woodwork.

A guide price of £695,000 has been advertised.

In a sale advert on the site, it states: "A Grade II-listed late Victorian double pitched house attached to a Coach house with two garages via converted rooms into a work space.

"The property has parking for eight vehicles, together with a parcel of 'Brownfield land' at the rear of the property suitable for development."

In the late 90s The Allfor Group bought the property to restore it to its former glory to provide a training base for engineering.

The company hoped to preserve a number of historic features including decorative fireplaces and stained-glass panelling inside.

However, the company had disbanded by the early noughties.

Historic England state that the two-storey building is early 19th century with 'small-paned casement windows, sill band, two carriage doorways that are left with half-elliptical arch and slates'.

No further detail is currently known about the site.

A Historic England spokesperson said: "We have been asking people to enrich the list if they know more about the building."

It was first listed in April 1976.

It was originally a family home but it had deteriorated in recent years.

It sits a mile away from the Grade II-listed Himley Hall, which is has became a popular visitor attraction in the borough, providing conference and wedding facilities.