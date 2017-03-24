POLL: Should parents leave the car at home and walk their children to school?

More than 90 per cent of children are not getting enough exercise, according to a new survey by walking and cycling charity.

Less than one in 10 parents in the West Midlands say their children and young people get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity a day, the new figures show.

A YouGov poll, carried out on behalf of Sustrans, UK walking and cycling charity, surveyed parents of five to 16-year-olds from across the region about their children’s daily levels of physical activity.

Almost a quarter of those surveyed said their child took part in 60 minutes of physical activity a day two days a week, while 16 per cent said their children did so one day a week or less.

According to government guidelines, children and young people aged five to 18 need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day “to maintain a basic level of health”.

They charity says walking, scooting or cycling to school would help children get their recommended hour of physical activity a day and maintain a healthy weight.

Parents, however, have cited the need for improved infrastructure, such as wider pavements and better crossings, and enhanced road safety among their top priorities before allowing their child to walk, scoot or cycle to school.

Matthew Easter, Sustrans’ England Director, Midlands and East, said: “There’s a golden opportunity for parents and kids to become more active just by travelling to school differently.

The average primary school journey is just 1.6 miles - perfect for cycling or a brisk walk.

“We’d like to see schools make use of funding opportunities to boost levels of active travel on the school journey.

“Local authorities need to play their part if we want to help our children to be active.

"We need investment in well designed, modern and safer infrastructure which encourages people to make healthy travel choices.”