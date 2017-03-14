POLL: Do you monitor your child's use of social media?

Almost one in five parents in the West Midlands are oblivious to when children are old enough to be using social networking sites, according to new figures.

A survey carried out for the NSPCC found that 51 per cent of adults in the West Midlands were unaware that social media sites like Facebook require users to be aged 13 and over.

Meanwhile, almost one in five thought there were no age requirements at all.

The NSPCC is urging social media companies to make age restrictions much clearer on sign-up pages and is offering advice to families to help keep children safe online.

Calls to the NSPCC’s Childline service calls show that children under the age of 13 are using social networks and are in some cases having negative experiences online.

The charity has released quotes from calls with children as young as 11 showing how social media can lead to bullying outside of school time. One 11-year-old caller told counsellors: “I’m really upset; the other day my friend showed me some horrible pictures that people were posting on Instagram of me. Some people at school have taken pictures of me and put silly tags on the pictures and put funny faces over mine.

“I’ve been bullied before and now it’s on Instagram and I can’t seem get away from it and everyone else can see it too.”

A 12-year-old girl who contacted Childline said: “I was playing dares with a boy from my school then he dared me to send nudes and I did.

“I feel ashamed and embarrassed and I don’t know why I did it.”

Ally Sultana, the NSPCC’s Midlands Campaigns manager, said websites need to be more clear over age restrictions and parents need to be more proactive about speaking with their children regarding the dangers of social media.

She said: “We can all do our bit to keep children safe online, and ensure their experience of social media is a positive one.”