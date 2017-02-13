POLL: Has chocolate sneaked its way into every meal of the day you eat?

New statistics reveal that around two fifths of people in the Midlands have eaten chocolate as part of every meal in a single day.

That’s according to new data released as part of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) DECHOX campaign, aimed at funding life-saving research into heart disease.

Around 36 per cent questioned in the Midlands admitted chocolate had sneaked its way into every meal of the day.

Tracy Parker, heart health dietician at the BHF, said: “It’s no secret that we’re a nation of chocoholics. While its fine to treat yourself now and again, this survey shows how chocolate is becoming commonplace in our diets – almost from the moment we wake up to when we go to sleep.

“By challenging yourself to a DECHOX this March you can help eliminate temptation whilst raising funds for our life saving research. By ditching chocolate, you can kick start some healthier habits, and help fund the breakthroughs that will see us beat heart disease for good.”

