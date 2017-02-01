POLL: Do you think what you wear will make you more successful at work?

Eighty-per-cent of workers in the West Midlands have a formal dress code in the office, according to research.

A survey conducted by Matalan also revealed that 60 per cent of employers believe that this makes their staff more productive.

Research suggests that wearing the correct clothes can influence confidence and productivity but dressing more formally can also make a huge difference to success, especially at an interview.

In an interview, experts say a suit and tie or a formal dress can make the best first impression.

But people should leave their baseball caps and ripped jeans at home.

Chartered psychologist, Dr Carolyn Mair, said: ‘Dressing appropriately is more likely to result in greater productivity because we are not using valuable cognitive resources on thinking about what we’re wearing.”

More than 85 per cent of managers in the West Midlands believe that a candidate should dress formally for an interview.

Tom Sharp, co-founder and director at Post Recruitment, said: “Formalwear should always be the go-to option when attending an interview – there might be a temptation to go for a more relaxed look in some environments, but never on a first-round interview. Wearing formal attire for an interview shows the candidate is able to do as expected, that they respect the interviewers and can dress in a formal way when the situation demands it.”

Matalan is encouraging men to donate old suits to Suited & Booted, a charity dedicated to helping disadvantaged men look and feel great at an interview.

Maria Lenn, chief executive at Suited & Booted, said: “We can’t thank Matalan enough for their generous donations and for encouraging others to donate.

“Suited & Booted believe that everyone should be able to pursue their dream career and by supporting our vulnerable clients, you could help make a huge difference to someone’s future.”