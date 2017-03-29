Theresa May: We live in dangerous times but have faith in security services

Theresa May admitted that Britain is living in ‘dangerous times’ as she urged people to ‘have faith’ in the strength of Britain’s counter-terrorism agencies.

The Prime Minister has praised the work of the police and security services in the wake of the Westminster terror attack, which saw jihadi Khalid Masood murder four people including a police officer.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Mrs May said: “Our police and security services do an excellent job this country.

“Since June 2013 they have disrupted 13 terrorist plots. Sadly, as we saw last week an attack did take place and tragically, people lost their lives.

“They included a brave policeman who was helping to try and secure Parliament. This is something that our police and security services are working on 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

“They do it to keep people safe and secure. We must have faith in the job they do.

“But we know these are dangerous times. We are nationally at a high threat level.

“It has been at ‘severe’ for some time, meaning an attack is highly likely.

“As we know these challenges are not just faced by the UK, they are faced right across continental Europe, as we have seen with the attacks that have taken place in the last few years in Belgium, France, Germany and Denmark, as well as elsewhere.”

A total of 12 people were arrested following last Wednesday’s atrocity near the Houses of Parliament.

In the days following the attack counter terrorist officers raided a number of addresses in Birmingham, including a property in Quayside, Winson Green, which was Muslim convert Masood’s last known address.

Masood, who was also known as Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao, was shot dead by security forces after he had mowed down pedestrians on a pavement on Westminster Bridge and stabbed to death Pc Keith Palmer.

The attack has led to an increase in the number of armed police on Britain’s streets.