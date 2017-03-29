Article 50: Theresa May says Britain has 'huge opportunity' as PM triggers EU divorce proceedings

Today's historic triggering of Article 50 signals ‘a huge opportunity’ for a new, outward-looking Britain, the Prime Minister has said.

Theresa May is today notifying Donald Tusk that Britain is leaving the European Union, setting in motion a series of complex negotiations that are set to last at least two years.

The Prime Minister has already signed the letter that starts the formal exit process and the historic document will be hand-delivered by a senior diplomat to EU chiefs.

She told the Express & Star on a visit to the West Midlands that she is convinced that the UK can make a success of Brexit, and said talks were already under way with other nations as the Government bids for a comprehensive free trade agreement.

Meanwhile Mrs May moved to play down the ‘legs-it’ row, which came after a Daily Mail headline focused on how she was dressed during a meeting with Nicola Sturgeon. She said: “If people want to have a bit of fun about how we dress, then so be it.”

The Prime Minister was in the West Midlands to address delegates at an international trade and investment event at the ICC.

She said: “The triggering of Article 50 signals a huge opportunity for the future of this country.

“I think it is important we make a success of Brexit. The referendum result has given us the opportunity as a country to ask what sort of economy we want and what sort of country we want to be in the future.

“I have set out a plan for Britain. One of the main elements of that is for a global Britain that is much more outward looking.

“We must remember that although we are leaving the EU but we are not leaving Europe. We still want to have a good partnership, particularly in terms of trading relations with the remaining 27 members of the EU.

“But we also have the perfect opportunity to look more widely around the world. We are talking to a number of countries about the trading arrangements that we want to put in place.”

Mrs May said she would be aiming to deliver ‘a comprehensive free trade agreement’ enabling Britain to have as ‘frictionless’ trade relationship as possible with the EU member states.

“I genuinely believe that such an outcome is possible,” she said.

“This is not just about how any deal will benefit the UK, it is about how it benefits other countries. Good terms of trade matters to both sides.”

The Government has set a target of March 2019 for the completion of Brexit negotiations, a deadline that Mrs May said is ‘very achievable’.

“There is an awful lot of legislation for us to get through. The important thing is that on the day we leave, people know exactly where they stand.

“I want to make sure people have that certainty.”