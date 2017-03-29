£3.7 million in council tax owed for single year in Walsall

Cash-strapped Walsall Council is owed more than £3.5 million in council tax arrears – from a single year.

The authority, which is cutting services and staff as it attempts to find £86m of savings by 2020, is owed the money by more than 12,000 people.

A total of £3.73m is owed by 12,450 residents in the borough for the year 2015/2016 – an average of nearly £300 each.

And residents are set to be hit harder, with council tax payments rising by a total of 4.99 per cent between April this year and 2020.

Former council leader Mike Bird said the figures were a ‘sign of the times’, adding that some people under appreciated council services.

He said: “This is indicative of people struggling to pay their bills, in particular council tax.

“Usually our collection rates are around 94 per cent so this figure is higher than anticipated, so I guess it is a case of strong-arm tactics now.

“It is a sign of the times, it is always going to be hard for people who can’t pay.

“There are rising costs for electric and gas, while council tax is a hidden tax where unfortunately people don’t think they are getting value for money.

“When you don’t pay your electric the light goes off. But if you don’t pay council tax children still get educated and elderly people still get cared for. Some people don’t pay and that’s wrong. They take the services the council provides but they don’t pay.”

The Conservative councillor said he felt the poll tax, which was replaced by council tax in 1993, was a fairer system.

A Walsall Council spokeswoman said: “Walsall Council tax debt recovery is looked at in line with individual circumstances. For those people who want to pay their council tax but are having difficulty making payments, Walsall Council will engage with them to find out what exactly they need help with.

“This approach secures arrears outstanding whilst helping customers avoid escalating bills and spiralling debt problems.

“We also continue to collect debts owed from previous years and since April 16 have recovered £2.5m of 2015/16 arrears.

“Walsall Council will continue to collect debts and takes a proactive approach. For those who can pay but won’t – we enforce collection through court action.”