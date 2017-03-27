Conservative Party election expenses: West Midlands Police files sent to CPS

Prosecutors have received files from West Midlands Police over alleged election spending offences by the Conservative Party.

The Crown Prosecution Service has had files from 13 forces, including Staffordshire and now West Midlands, following an investigation into breaches of campaign spending limits during last year's general election.

The constituencies investigated have not been revealed but it is believed the investigation has centred on seats visited by the Tories' election 'battle bus'.

Prosecutors will look at whether campaign spending on the battle bus should have been declared as a local or national expense and whether this broke electoral spending limits set by the Electoral Commission.

The Conservatives, Labour, and the Liberal Democrats have been fined in recent months for election spending-related breaches.

A CPS spokesman said: "I can confirm we have had a file from West Midlands Police in respect of the 2015 general election."