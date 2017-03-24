Land sales pull in £8 million for Dudley Council

A cash-strapped Black Country authority has made more than £8m from selling off council-owned land over the last five years, the Express & Star can reveal.

Dudley Council has sold off 42 plots since January 2013, which has earned council coffers a total sum of £8,311,289.

It comes as the authority has made a raft of cost-cutting measures to services, and voted to raise council tax, following a significant fall in funding from central government.

Council bosses said land has been sold off to make ‘millions of pounds of savings’, but strict regulations govern how the council can spend the money.

Opposition leaders felt the labour-led council has taken too long to sell off land, but warned that the authority should be careful as to what land it sells.

Meanwhile across the region, Staffordshire County Council has made £48,093,554.15 from the sale of 135 plots of land since January 2013, while Wolverhampton City Council raked in £21,249,231.69 from 83 plots in the same period.

The plots of land in Dudley have made way for housing and business developments.

They were listed as ‘surplus’ to the council, and varied from offices and residential properties, including a former caretakers house, to a care home and a car park.

The figures have been revealed following a Freedom Of Information request. The most expensive property sold off was the former Cradley High School, on Benjamin Drive in Halesowen, which fetched £1,313,500. It made way for a £16.2m retirement village.

Dudley Councillor Khurshid Ahmed said: “By releasing those buildings that are surplus to requirements for sale, we are able to save on day-to-day running costs, maintenance, security and upkeep.”