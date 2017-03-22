Nurseries at risk due to funding cuts, says MP Pat McFadden

The future of hundreds of nursery schools across the Black Country and Staffordshire is being put at risk by the Government’s ‘destructive’ new funding policy, a Labour MP has warned.

Pat McFadden said the controversial new formula, which is set to come in next month, will put nursery schools in the region in an ‘impossible position’ by losing up to a third of their funding.

He cites the example of Windsor Nursery School in Wolverhampton, which will see its funding per pupil fall from £6.39 an hour to £4.24 an hour under the new schools formula.

The Wolverhampton South East MP has written to ministers calling for the policy to be scrapped.

If it goes ahead, he said, nurseries will be forced to cut staff, or in some cases, close altogether.

He said: “Nurseries such as Windsor do an excellent job of giving children the best possible start in life.

“They work with some of the most deprived children in one of the most deprived cities in the country and are an engine of social mobility.

“Windsor plays a critical role in narrowing the gap between where children are and where they should be when they start school. It enhances opportunity for children who have far too little opportunity.

“In other words it is an invaluable resource in my constituency.

“In this financial year the school received £6.39 per hour per child for three and four year olds, plus different streams of funding for leadership work and because of the local deprivation levels.

“This drops to £4.24 per hour in the new financial year.

“What possible justification is there for this attack on the opportunities of the children served by this nursery and others like it?

“The nursery simply cannot operate on a drop in funding of £2.15 per child.

“This deep cut in funding for some of the poorest children in the country runs against everything the Prime Minister has said she stands for since she took office. It is a destructive, short-sighted and wrong-headed policy.”

Mr McFadden acknowledged that transitional funding would be available for nurseries over the next two years, but added: “This will soon end and the drop in funding is stark and inescapable.”

The new schools funding formula will also see huge budget cuts for primary and secondary schools.

The Department of Education said it was consulting with schools over the formula in the wake of widespread opposition from school leaders.