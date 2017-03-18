West Midlands Mayor: Andy Street promises rapid economic growth

Making economic growth in the West Midlands the fastest of any region in the UK by 2020 will be the primary aim of the Tory candidate for West Midlands Mayor.

Andy Street says he wants to eradicate youth unemployment and boost wages for all workers as he announced his manifesto for the mayoral role.

The former John Lewis boss is one of six candidates vying to become Mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority in May's election.

Unveiling his regional renewal plan, Mr Street said: "This is not about empty soundbites or confused thinking about subjects outside of my powers.

"My plan explains how I intend to go about achieving a number of key aims. It is realistic and it’s achievable."

Mr Street says he wants to speed up journeys for commuters with less traffic and more punctual and less crowded public transport.

He plans to build 25,000 new homes by 2020, and will focus on reducing anti-social behaviour, particularly on buses and trains.

He has also pledged to tackle mental health problems across the region, and will prioritise tackling rough sleeping in towns and cities.

Mr Street said he plans to establish the role of Mayor so that turnout in the 2020 election is five per cent higher than in 2017.

He recently said a 30 per cent turnout at this year's election would be 'credible'.

“The West Midlands needs a leader who can restore pride in our region and spread the word that this region is one of the best places to live, work and do business," he said.

“This is a bold and ambitious plan which has been developed after spending the last six months talking to businesses, organisations, charities and, most importantly, the people of the West Midlands.

“This is my region. I care deeply about it and have a passion to improve people’s lives. This is what has been the focus of developing this plan."

He added: "It’s fair to say the West Midlands faces a stark choice in the forthcoming mayoral election.

"Do we embrace this renaissance by growing the economy in a way which benefits everybody and become Britain’s beating economic heart?

"Or, do we look backwards? There is only one answer. If I’m the Mayor, I will work tirelessly to make this happen."