Could the biggest decisions in the country soon be made in Staffordshire?

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant seems to believe it is an option after suggesting that if MPs were to vacate the Houses of Parliament for essential work, as recommended by the Commons Public Accounts Committee, the iconic Lichfield Cathedral would make a suitable relocation option.

MPs are broadly agreed on the need to fix the crumbling Houses of Parliament, which could be done at a cost of £3.5 billion, but where to carry out their business while that work is being done is up for debate.

Mr Fabricant said: “If they do have to move, then rather than go to a nearby building in London, why not come to Lichfield?

“It is right in the middle of the country and it is a beautiful place.

“Personally, I don’t want us to move out of the Houses of Parliament but if we have to, I don’t see why not.

“Although, I must admit I haven’t asked the Dean of the cathedral, so I don’t know what he would have to say about the idea.”

The history of the Palace of Westminster, which houses the Commons and the Lords, dates back to the 11th Century.

The building had to be rebuilt in the 19th Century after a fire engulfed the palace in 1834.

Mr Fabricant added that if MPs were to make regular commutes to Lichfield, it could do the parish some good in terms of improving trade and tourism.

He said: “Of course, a side-effect of this would be that with all of these MPs coming to Lichfield, that would provide a boost to our restaurants, bookshops and of course our bars.”

When the work is done, MPs and peers face moving out for about six years.

Lichfield Cathedral is recognised as a building of exceptional interest being Grade I listed.

Building work started in 1195 and carried on through the 1200s with the development of the transepts, nave and the octagonal chapterhouse. It was fully completed in the 1330s when the lady chapel was finished.

Today it is the only three-spired Cathedral in the UK and one of the oldest places of worship.