Former Lord Mayor of Birmingham Ray Hassall dies aged 74

A long-serving councillor and former Lord Mayor of Birmingham has died at the age of 74.

Tributes have been paid to Ray Hassall, who served the Perry Barr ward for 27 years and was Lord Mayor of Birmingham last year.

He had undergone major surgery in December but colleagues said he had appeared to have been on the road to recovery and were shocked to hear of his death.

Councillor Hassall had been out in his ward, which covers part of the Great Barr area, last weekend helping with a spring clean initiative.

Fellow ward councillor Jon Hunt said: "Ray has been my friend for 30 years and my colleague in Perry Barr ward for 13 years. But I am among many people who will deeply miss Ray's unique personality. He has been my friend for 30 years

"In spite of personal sorrows, he always remained cheerful and rose to the highest office in Birmingham, a job for which he was almost made.

"I am so glad he achieved his dream of being Lord Mayor."

Councillor Karen Trench said: "He loved representing Perry Barr ward and loved meeting residents and chatting with them on his rounds. For me he was a total inspiration."