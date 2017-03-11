Tom Watson urges PM Theresa May to scrap National Insurance rise now

Tom Watson has called for the Government to ditch its National Insurance hike for self-employed workers as he accused the Prime Minister of breaking a Tory manifesto pledge.

It comes after Theresa May announced she will delay legislating to implement the controversial increase until autumn, a move branded ‘quite remarkable’ by Labour’s deputy leader.

The measure was the centrepiece of Chancellor Philip Hammond’s first budget.

It has been met with heavy criticism as a series of MPs – including more than 20 Conservatives – voiced concerns over the policy.

Government Chief Whip Gavin Williamson has denied a Tory revolt over the policy was gathering momentum, while Wolverhampton North East Labour MP Emma Reynolds said the delay would result in more uncertainty for self-employed workers.

The tax rise will take National Insurance contributions for the self-employed up to 10 per cent in 2018, and then 11 per cent in 2019.

It is due to take effect from April next year.

West Bromwich East MP Mr Watson urged the Government to scrap the policy ‘today’, and added: “The Conservatives gave a guarantee in their manifesto that National Insurance would not go up.

“It feels like Philip Hammond and Theresa May believe that the manifesto belonged to David Cameron and that they don’t have to be bound by it.

“Unfortunately for them the self-employed in the West Midlands and across the UK hold a different view, which is that they should not break their promises.

“It is quite remarkable that less than 24 hours after making a grand announcement in the House of Commons they have put the measure on hold.

“Not for the first time Theresa May’s cabinet has promised one thing and done another.

Ms Reynolds said she plans to vote against the budget in opposition to the tax changes.

She told the Express & Star: “This National Insurance tax hike for the self-employed will hit plumbers, carpenters, builders and many others in my constituency.

“Once again the Tories are targeting those on middle and lower incomes. They don’t stand up for working people.

“Self-employed people don’t get sick pay, or paid holidays yet they are being asked by this government to pay more. It is simply unfair.”

Ms Reynolds also hit out at the decision to delay the policy. “They are trying to kick the can further down the road and save themselves from the current backlash,” she said.

“All this will do is put self-employed workers in more of a conundrum. Can they afford to put money down for a house or other expenses, or do they need to save more to prepare for these changes?

“It is completely unfair to leave people in limbo in this way.”

Mrs May has staunchly defended the policy, and argued that the delay was conventional as national insurance changes are never part of the finance bill.

She said a white paper would be published enabling people to make a judgement on the changes, but insisted: “This is a change that leaves lower paid self-employed workers better off.”

South Staffordshire MP Mr Williamson said: “People have to understand that if we are spending multiple billions of pounds on social care and vocational training and other vitally important things, there is obviously a need to raise appropriate levels of funding.

“It is important that the changes are properly considered over a period of time. The Government needs to set out its case.”