Staffordshire council leader: County can power Midlands Engine

Staffordshire is ready to play an important role in driving the Midlands Engine through road and rail network improvements, the county council’s leader has said.

The wider Midlands region will see super-fast 5G broadband and a wave of road improvements as part of a £392 million Government scheme to fire up the region’s economy.

It forms part of the Midlands Engine Strategy, which Chancellor Philip Hammond says could see the region emulate growth in the rest of the UK.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Local Enterprise Partnerships will see a £23.3m allocation from the Local Growth Fund as part of the deal.

Staffordshire County Council leader Philip Atkins said: “The Midlands Engine and its transport component Midlands Connect announcements will draw on the strengths of all of the partner areas to ensure the central part of the country really drives prosperity in the UK.

"Staffordshire has an important part to play and we will see significant benefits, building on the successes we have already seen.

“The Midlands Engine covers a broad range of investment pledges in transport and skills and in Staffordshire we have been able to demonstrate our effective delivery with the LEP on programmes already up and running.

“Now we can look forward to supporting delivery of key projects set out in the 25-year-strategy – from HS2 and ensuring the Stafford hub benefits the whole county, to motorway improvements such as introduction of Smart Motorway on the M6 in Staffordshire.” He said Staffordshire was strategically important to the Midlands and the UK in terms of transport and investment potential.

“The county council will ensure all people and businesses in the county will see the benefits of the Midlands Engine strategy,” he said. The Local Growth Fund allocation includes cash for development at Doxey Road in Stafford and the finalisation of the Stafford Western Access Route.

It will also bring forward the development at the ROF Featherstone site in South Staffordshire. The Government’s funding pledge will also see the Black Country receive £55m over four years.

Councillor Sean Coughlan, Labour leader of Walsall Council and West Midlands Combined Authority lead for housing and land, said: “We’ve already made fantastic progress and this new investment will support our local and regional partners to drive business growth, support skills development, test new innovations, invest in transport infrastructure and regenerate key sites for housing and employment in the Black Country.

“Through devolving resources to the Black Country, government paves the way for us to do even more to benefit the lives of local people across all four boroughs of the Black Country.”

Mr Hammond has vowed to harness the region’s ‘enormous potential’ and focus on 'upskilling' workers as part of the new Midlands Engine deal.