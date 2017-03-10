More cuts as Dudley Council tax rise is rejected by Tories and Ukip

More cuts will have to be made in Dudley after a 4.99 per cent council tax increase was voted down, bosses have warned.

The defeated Labour group said it will now have £1.1 million less to spend after the council tax increase was dropped to 3.99 per cent following opposition from the Tories and UKIP.

Labour chiefs today described the deal between Conservatives and UKIP to block the proposed increase as a ‘farce’.

Cabinet member for finance Councillor David Sparks said: “The meeting descended into farce, with UKIP backing a Tory motion to raise council tax by four per cent when they had said they would not raise council tax under any circumstances.

“And the Tories backed a UKIP proposal to bring a private company in to look for savings, after they had said they were against use of consultants. We will have to make cuts we wouldn’t have had to.”

Councillor Pete Lowe, leader of the council, said: “The proposals passed mean residents in Dudley, on average, will save around 2.5p a week whilst taking an extra £1.1m pounds out of the budget which could have been spent on the services that we all rely on”

At Monday’s five-hour council meeting Conservative spokesman for finance, Councillor Steve Clark, put forward his party’s amendment for a council tax rise of 3.99 per cent, and for all out elections to be held every four years, with the first in May 2018.

Conservative group leader Councillor Patrick Harley said that by moving to the all out election system, selecting all council members every four years instead of a third of members at a time, it would save the council around £250,000 every non-election year.

Although the Conservative amendment was initially lost, it was later supported as a motion with a UKIP amendment requesting the authority source a private company to deliver savings of five per cent from procurement over the next three years, paid on results.

The Conservative motion, with the added UKIP amendment, was approved by a narrow margin of 36 votes in favour and 35 against.