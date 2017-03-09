Chancellor Philip Hammond pledges nearly £80m to drive Midlands Engine

The Black Country and Staffordshire will receive nearly £80 million to drive forward the Government's Midlands Engine strategy, the Chancellor has announced.

Philip Hammond said the cash would form part of a £392m package for local enterprise partnerships across the Midlands, which would enable the region to be an economic powerhouse for the whole country.

Under the growth deal the Black Country will get £55m, while Staffordshire will get £23m.

Mr Hammond, who was due in Dudley today, said: "The Midlands has enormous economic potential and as we lay the foundations of a stronger, fairer Britain outside the EU it is more important than ever that we now build on its existing strengths to make sure it fulfils it.

"The strategy is an important milestone, setting out the concrete actions we are taking, where we are not only investing in what it does well but also tackling some of the long standing productivity barriers in the region including skills and connectivity.

"It is a vital part of the government’s work to create an economy that works for everyone, and all parts of the country."

The cash includes £25 million earmarked for tackling congestion and improving major employment sites in the Black Country.

Yesterday, Mr Hammond delivered his budget where he pledged an extra £2 billion over three years to help ease the pressure on social care across the country and £23m towards road improvements in the Midlands.