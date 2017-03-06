Conservatives and Ukip to fight Dudley Council tax rise

Tories in Dudley are set to block controversial plans for a near five per cent increase in council tax.

The Labour-controlled authority wants to raise council tax by 4.99 per cent in a move that bosses say will save millions of pounds.

But opposition Conservative leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said his party will vote against the proposals at tonight’s budget meeting – unless they are modified.

With Ukip also set to oppose the rise, it means that the Labour administration could face a vote of no confidence unless it comes to an agreement with one of the other parties.

Mr Harley said that the Tories would accept a maximum council tax rise of 3.99 per cent – but also want to see other concessions.

They include scrapping the current staggered elections system in the borough, in a bid to save £300,000 a year, and a rethink over mental health services following the decision to close Dove House.



Mr Harley said: “We think the 4.99 per cent increase is too high and will be suggesting a 3.99 per cent rise, as we agreed in October.

“We are open for negotiations but there are a number of issues where we want to see changes.

"There needs to be some sort of replacement mental health services put in place. We also want to see a commitment to a radical overhaul of the way elections take place in Dudley.

"Moving to a system where all 72 council seats are up for grabs every four years rather than electing councillors in thirds would save money and allow councillors to make braver decisions without having to look over their shoulders.”

Ukip 's eight councillors are also set to oppose the five per cent rise, with Councillor Bill Etheridge lambasting the move as ‘a stick in the eye’ for taxpayers.

The Sedgley councillor and MEP criticised the Conservative group for failing to ‘stand side by side’ with Ukip and oppose any rise in council tax.

Mr Etheridge said: “This would be the highest council tax increase in history for Dudley and Ukip will be going all out to oppose this.

“With services being cut left, right and centre, many people will rightly be asking what on earth their council tax is being spent on.”

The council needs to save £26 million in the next three years.