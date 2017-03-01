Gridlock fears amid plans to move main Dudley Council tip

Council bosses have been urged to rethink plans to close Stourbridge tip and shift operations to Brierley Hill.

Dudley Council has come under fire over its proposals to shut the borough’s main tip in Birmingham Street and redevelop the Leys Depot in Brierley Hill.

Several opposition members made their feelings known at a full council meeting on Monday night, questioning the judgement of putting a main tip near the Merry Hill shopping centre and spoke of the potential for gridlock on the roads.

There were also claims the change would be unfair on people living in areas such as Stourbridge and Halesowen as they would face much longer journeys to get to the tip.

Conservative councillor Les Jones predicted chaos on the roads.

He said: “Let’s look at a bank holiday, when Merry Hill gets more traffic than ever and the tip gets more traffic than ever and you’re going to put the two together?

"If you live in Stourbridge you will have to go up the main A491 or through Merry Hill. Either one of these roads will be gridlock. This is simply a bad idea.”

Fellow Tory councillor Ruth Buttery said: “Going to Merry Hill on Saturday will be gridlock with people going with trailers and lorries to get to the site.”

Councillor Anne Millward said: “Getting into the middle of Brierley Hill is an absolute nightmare. We need to make sure it is going in the best place.”

Dudley Council’s environment boss, Councillor Hilary Bills, insisted the proposals were in the early stages.

“It has got to be subject to planning consent, highways assessment and consultation with the Environment Agency,” she said.