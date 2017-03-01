George Osborne: West Midlands Mayor can make a huge difference

George Osborne has urged voters in the West Midlands to play their part in electing the region’s first Metro Mayor.

The former chancellor said selecting the right candidate for the role was vital as it would impact on the future prosperity of the West Midlands.

It comes as the Express & Star prepares to host the first major mayoral hustings for the region at the Black Country Living Museum next week.

During his time at 11 Downing Street, Mr Osborne was the architect of devolution to the English regions.

He insisted each area elected a mayor that would be held accountable for overseeing how Government funding was allocated.

Addressing concerns over a perceived lack of public interest in the upcoming mayoral elections, Mr Osborne said: “I think the issues that the new Mayor of the West Midlands is going to be dealing with are bread and butter issues.

"They are about local transport, the kind of skills and jobs coming into the area, the standard of living – they are really important to people.

“So of course it matters who is the mayor. It can make a huge difference to your family, your area and your future.”

Mr Osborne also said mayors and local councils understood their communities better than national administrations.

“They are also more accountable to them, which often leads them to be more pragmatic and less ideological – focused on solving problems rather than conducting debates,” he said.

“Yet local governments often lack the authority and control over funding they need to address their most pressing challenges effectively. Instead, they must beg their national capitals to act on their behalf.”

He said devolved powers to the regions could lead to economic success, and cited other areas around the world as examples.

He said the local administration in New York City had been essential in terms of driving down crime to historic lows, turning around a failing school system and building record amounts of affordable housing.

“London, too, has had success with devolution, which has brought some decision-making closer to the people,” he said, adding that in the UK the places most in need of greater authority are smaller areas ‘that were once home to thriving industries’.

Seven West Midlands areas, including the four Black Country local authorities, are set to elect a Mayor for the West Midlands on May 4.

