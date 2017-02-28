Nigel Farage 'suspects' Ukip will kick out MP Douglas Carswell as West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge speaks out

Ukip will kick its only MP out of the party following years of infighting, according to Nigel Farage.

The Eurosceptic party has been plunged into fresh chaos after its former leader called for Douglas Carswell to be ousted for trying to damage it.

Leader Paul Nuttall has now asked chairman Paul Oakden to meet the Clacton MP for talks on Tuesday.

Mr Farage, who has been engaged in a long-running feud with Mr Carswell, said the party had come close to expelling the MP before.

Speaking after a Brexit event in central London, he said: "It's not just me. A lot of people have been saying it and saying it for a very long time.

"We nearly got rid of him back in 2015 when he sabotaged all my efforts at the European summit.

"We didn't quite have the nerve to do it. I suspect now the party will."

Asked if Mr Carswell would be gone by the end of the day, Mr Farage replied: "I'm not involved. It's up to them. I'm retired."

Mr Farage said he tried to kick the MP out when he was leader but he did not have a majority on the party's ruling NEC.

Major Ukip donor Arron Banks has suggested he is ready to stand against Mr Carswell in the 2020 general election.

But Mr Farage said the comments should not be taken "too seriously".

He joked the in-fighting in Ukip was now "so bad, we could almost be the Labour party".

The MEP, who insisted he was "not back-seat driving", said Mr Carswell had admitted "his job was to neutralise Ukip".

He accused the MP of being a "posh boy" who did not want to discuss immigration during the referendum.

Mr Farage stepped up his attacks on Mr Carswell as the row intensified over claims that he played a role in blocking a knighthood for the former leader.

Leaked emails show Mr Carswell joked that Mr Farage should be given an OBE "for services to headline writers".

Mr Farage insisted the exchanges revealed Mr Carswell is "consumed with jealousy and a desire to hurt me" and called on Mr Nuttall to kick the MP out.

The Clacton MP, who defected from Conservatives in 2014, responded with a cheeky late-night tweet saying "Knight night", prompting Mr Banks to declare his election challenge.

"This Carswell tweet says it all," wrote the Leave.EU founder. "UKIP MP or not, I'll stand against him in Clacton next election!"

Mr Carswell said the emails showed "quite clearly I tried my best to make sure he got an honour that reflects his contribution".

He told the Press Association: "If he wants to come and talk to the Ukip Parliamentary Party about it, we are happy to put it on the agenda for Monday's meeting.

"I'm delighted where I am. I'm trying to double the size of the Ukip Parliamentary Party at the moment. Unfortunately we didn't manage to do that in Stoke.

"But if he wants to come and talk to the Ukip Parliamentary Party about any concerns he has, very happy to respond.

"It won't take long, it's just me."

Ukip former leader Lord Pearson of Rannoch tried to organise a peerage for Mr Farage but lobbied instead for a knighthood when it became apparent he would have had to quit as an MEP.

After the bid was rejected, he asked Mr Carswell to approach Government chief whip Gavin Williamson to appeal the decision.

On December 31, the Ukip MP wrote in an email to the peer: "As promised, I did speak to the Government chief whip. Perhaps we might try angling to get Nigel an OBE next time round? For services to headline writers? An MBE, maybe? Let's discuss ..."

Mr Farage enthusiastically unveiled Mr Carswell as a Tory defector to the party in 2014, but soon after became increasingly critical of the MP.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Farage said: "As a party, how can we let a man represent us in the House of Commons who actively and transparently seeks to damage us?

"I think there is little future for Ukip with him staying inside this party. The time for him to go is now."

A later tweet suggested that Mr Banks was taking his challenge to Mr Carswell seriously and making practical arrangements to prepare an election campaign.

"We will have a high street shop in Clacton, professional agent appointed soon and I will be rolling my sleeves up," said Mr Banks.

Ukip MEP and former leadership candidate Bill Etheridge told BBC Radio 4's World at One: "The truth is it's not a party at war, it's one man - maybe with two or three acolytes - who has gone out of his way to subvert and undermine the leadership, the principles of the party and everything we stand for.

"All we are saying is 'Look, Douglas, you don't like what we stand for, you don't like our principles. Well, go on - go somewhere else. You couldn't get on with the Tories, you can't get on with us. Form the Carswell Party and get on with it'."

Mr Etheridge said that Ukip needed to "lance the boil now", adding: "Really, Douglas should do the decent thing and go. But if he doesn't, the NEC (National Executive Committee) of the party should remove the whip from him.

"He's not Ukip. He doesn't believe in our principles. He's made it very clear."

But Welsh Assembly member Mark Reckless, who defected from the Tories to Ukip at the same time as Mr Carswell, said the Clacton MP should stay, telling the programme: "I think we've got a lot to learn from him."

Mr Reckless was critical of Mr Farage's public pronouncements on the future direction of the party: "Nigel's advice is valuable for Paul in private and he has a huge role for what he has done for our party.

"But I think the public nature of these ultimatums, whether it's that a particular individual must be made chairman of the party, or this list of people including our only MP must be purged from the party, I can't see how any leader can progress by giving way to those sorts of demands and ultimatums put to him in public.

"Paul will lead the party in his own way, and I want to get behind him."