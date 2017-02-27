West Midlands Mayor: Just a few tickets left for next week's Express & Star hustings

Only a handful of tickets remain for the Express & Star’s West Midlands Mayor hustings event next month.

The five candidates aiming to be the region’s first metro mayor are set to go head-to-head in a Question Time-style debate at the Black Country Living Museum.

It is the first major hustings event, which will be broadcast live online, is expected to attract an audience of 200 people.

Labour’s Siôn Simon, Conservative Andy Street, UKIP’s Pete Durnell, Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen, and the Green Party’s James Burn will face each other on March 7.

The event will be chaired by Express & Star Editor Keith Harrison and gives our readers the chance to quiz the candidates over their plans for the region.

The Mayor will spearhead devolution in the region as head of the West Midlands Combined Authority.

The position will control a budget of £36 million a year and have responsibility for housing, transport, economic development, skills, mental health provision and business growth.

Tickets for the event can be requested online at expressandstar.com or via postal applications.

Mr Harrison said: “The West Midlands Mayor will wield great influence over the next few years and it’s important that people get the chance to have their say on the key issues in the Black Country and beyond.”

A website www.westmidselects.org.uk has also been launched to help voters find out more about the role of the Mayor, the candidates and details of how to cast their vote on May 4.