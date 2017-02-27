Walsall councillors set for one per cent pay cut as authority seeks £86m saving

Walsall councillors will be asked to take a one per cent pay cut as the authority continues with its cost-cutting measures.

Staff at the cash-strapped council have already agreed to take a one per cent reduction, while executives will have their pay frozen.

Now the 60 elected members will be asked to take a pay cut.

If they agree, their basic salary and any other payments they receive for council business will be reduced by one per cent.

The council needs to save £86 million by 2020 and is set to close nine libraries and axe hundreds of staff.

Councillor Sean Coughlan, the Labour leader of the council, said: “The view of cabinet was that if we were to ask staff to take a reduction in pay then it was only right that councillors took the same.

“I really cannot see any councillor voting against the reduction, it would send the wrong message out.”

Under regulations, any council pay decrease needs to go through an independent remuneration panel. This is why their pay is being negotiated separately to that of council staff who have already agreed a reduction.

Councillor Coughlan gave his evidence to the panel on Friday, and told them he thinks council pay should be reduced by one per cent.

Councillor Mike Bird, the leader of the Conservative Party in Walsall, also gave his evidence to the panel on the same day. He agreed with Councillor Coughlan and said his group would be happy to take the one per cent reduction.

The panel are expected to reach their one per cent reduction conclusion this week before giving their recommendations to the council.

The recommendations will then be voted on at the authority’s next full council meeting, with all members expected to vote in favour of it.

Councillor Bird said: “It is only right and proper that we take a reduction if other council staff are.

"Councillor Coughlan is taking the credit for this but it was actually my idea.

"The public seem to think that us elected members earn a lot but we do not. This one per cent reduction will probably equate to around £1 a week for me.”

The one per cent reduction has been budgeted for in the council’s corporate budget plan which was passed by full council last week.

UKIP and Conservative councillors criticised the plan, saying there were choices to be made and that the wrong ones had been chosen.

However no alternative plans were offered.