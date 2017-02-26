Tom Watson: Where are Corbyn's cheerleaders when we need them?

Fed-up West Bromwich East MP Tom Watson has attacked the Labour colleagues who left him to fight alone in the defence of under fire Jeremy Corbyn.

The beleaguered Labour leader is facing renewed criticism after the party’s defeat in Copeland last week, the first time in 35 years that the Conservatives have defeated Labour in a by-election while the Tories were in power.

Mr Watson, Labour's deputy leader, admitted when interviewed: “If I have some frustration it is that those people who are Jeremy’s cheerleaders, and who made sure he was elected for the second time last September, should be sticking with their leader in the bad times and not just the good.

“Where is Len McCluskey when it comes to defending his leader in a difficult time? It should not just be down to me, who represents a different tradition in the Labour Party, to defend our leader.”

He warned: “If we are going to win this election we need to unify and Jeremy’s team need to back him in good times and bad.”

Mr Watson said Mr Corbyn – a ‘conviction politician’ – should talk with ‘greater coherence and clarity when explaining what our mission is.’

He admitted that Copeland was a very bad result and conceded that ‘working Britain’, once their bedrock of support for his party, was turning away from it.

He called for Labour to present a policy on immigration that made sense and protect the rights of workers – especially those suffering the ‘worst excesses of globalisation’ – who needed a more equal society and decent pay.

Mr Watson continued: “We have got to talk to people about what is coming down the tracks with automation about to either remove jobs or significantly change working conditions for millions of British workers, some of them the lowest paid.

"Labour can capture the future if they can tell that story but they are not doing it coherently enough right now. As a shadow cabinet and front bench we have got to change our approach.”

He concluded by grimly warning: “It is easy to embody responsibility in politics but we all need to do a lot more. We are about to enter an unprecedented period of political and economic uncertainty with the Brexit negotiations. That will for the backdrop to political life for the nest two years.

“If we enter a damaging leadership election for the next three to six months, with the backdrop of Brexit negotiations taking place, we will be irrelevant in the minds of British voters.”