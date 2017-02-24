Building of HS2 to start within months

Construction of HS2 will begin within months after the £55.7 billion project was rubber-stamped, the government has confirmed.

The first phase of the high-speed line between London and the West Midlands was given Royal Assent yesterday after four years of debates in Parliament.

The 225mph line will run for 12 miles through Staffordshire as it passes Lichfield to join with the West Coast Main Line at Handsacre for the first phase of the scheme.

A total of 45 miles will be affected in the county if the next phase to Crewe – currently being discussed by MPs – is approved.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “Getting the go-ahead to start building HS2 is a massive boost to the UK’s future economic prosperity and a further clear signal that Britain is open for business.

“HS2 will be the world’s most advanced passenger railway and the backbone of our rail network. Royal Assent is a major step towards significantly increasing capacity on our congested railways for both passengers and freight; improving connections between the biggest cities and regions; generating jobs, skills and economic growth and helping build an economy that works for all.

“By investing in infrastructure the Government is seizing the opportunity provided by leaving the EU to build a more global Britain.

“We will now press ahead with constructing the railway while continuing to ensure affected communities get appropriate support and are treated with fairness, compassion and respect.”

The Government claims HS2 will create around 25,000 jobs during construction as well as 2,000 apprenticeships. It also claims it will support growth in the wider economy, worth an additional 100,000 jobs.

But campaigners say it will cause irreversible damage to the environment and the technology will be obsolete by the time it gets running by 2033. Stop HS2 campaign manager Joe Rukin said despite public opposition and independent reports, vested interests meant the nation was ‘stuck with it’.