Revealed: West Midlands Mayor to be paid £79,000 salary

The West Midlands Metro Mayor is expected to be paid an annual salary of around £79,000, it can be revealed.

But there will be no allowance set aside for a deputy mayor, according to a report due to be released tomorrow.

A report to the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) details the findings of an Independent Remuneration Panel tasked with advising the authority over the mayor's allowance.

The report says: "The panel’s best estimate of an appropriate allowance for the WMCA elected mayor is £79,000.

"The allowance should not be above £81,000 nor below £77,000. There should at present be no allowance paid to the deputy mayor.

"This allowance should be assessed in 2/3 years’ time when the responsibilities of the role have become clearer."

The panel, which unanimously supported the proposals, consists of representatives from the seven constituency areas of the combined authority.

The wage was determined following representations from WMCA board members Councillor Roger Lawrence, the leader of Wolverhampton Council, and Dudley Council leader Councillor Pete Lowe.

The figure is more than had previously been suggested by WMCA chief executive Keith Ireland, who said the mayor should be paid no more than £50,000 a year.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan draws an annual salary of £143,911.

The West Midlands is due to elect its first Metro Mayor on May 4. The position will head the WMCA and be tasked with overseeing economic growth across the region.

Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Solihull and Coventry are all part of the WMCA.