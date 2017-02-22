Ex-Sandwell Council leader's last-ditch legal bid over misconduct claims

Serious allegations of misconduct and improper behaviour against Councillor Mahboob Hussain will be heard by Sandwell Council’s standards committee next month - providing he fails in a High Court bid to stop proceedings tomorrow.

Allegations have been made about former council leader Mr Hussain over land sales and parking tickets.

It’s alleged that he abused his position on the council to secure the sale of land to a close associate for £35,000 when he knew it had been valued at £130,000.

Mr Hussain is also alleged to have wrongly secured the cancellation of parking tickets and reduction of parking fines issued to family members.

He has vowed to fight the allegations and has claimed he is the victim of a witch hunt.

The two-day hearing will take place at a public meeting in the council chambers on March 9 and 10.

It follows an in-depth investigation by the council and several legal challenges in the High Court.

The council has recently received final comments from Mr Hussain allowing the investigation to be concluded and the matter to be referred to the standards committee.

Mr Hussain could face a reprimand if he is found to have breached the council’s Member Code of Conduct.

Monitoring Officer Meic Sullivan-Gould said: "I’ve looked carefully and thoroughly at all of the information regarding the allegations.

"Following the conclusion of the council’s investigation, I have determined that these matters should be referred to the council’s standards committee.

"As these issues involve an elected member, it’s in the public interest that the committee considers these serious allegations made against Councillor Hussain."

Mr Hussain has taken legal action against the council that, if successful, would put the standards committee proceedings on hold.

In the High Court tomorrow he is due to seek a stay of proceedings in the council’s standards process while he appeals against the authority’s decision to publish the Wragge report, and the accompanying James Goudie QC report.

The council is opposing his application.

The standards complaint does not raise recent allegations concerning housing allocations that have been referred to West Midlands Police.

The outcome of any police investigation will determine whether these matters are referred to the standards committee in future.