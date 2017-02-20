'Peanuts' pay for Staffordshire prison officers is criticised by council leader

A council leader is calling for prison officers in Staffordshire to get a pay rise after the Government issued a cash boost to frontline staff in London and the South East.

Thousands of prison officers will receive a pay rise in a new drive to boost staffing levels as the Government attempts to address the jail safety crisis.

Frontline personnel in London and the South East will earn up to £5,000 more under a £12 million package announced by Justice Secretary Liz Truss.

The cash injection comes as ministers attempt to improve recruitment and retention of staff amid surging levels of violence behind bars in England and Wales.

However, Councillor Frank Beardsmore, the chairman of Featherstone and Brinsford Parish Council, said it was ‘really terrible’ that the Government hadn’t introduced the increases in Staffordshire, where levels of violence have increased at HMP Featherstone and HMYOI Brinsford.

He said: “The increasing levels of violence inside our prisons at the moment is worrying.

“The officers are battling to keep control and help is needed.

“If you pay peanuts, you aren’t going to get the level of service that is needed and I just think it is a terrible oversight.

“It is like everything happens in London and the Government just forget about the rest, it is really terrible.”

Union chiefs have repeatedly warned of low morale across the service, while figures released last week showed a new fall in officer numbers last year.

The new package will see pay improved for guards at jails where recruitment has proved most difficult.

Staff at 31 establishments including Pentonville, Wormwood Scrubs and Belmarsh will see their annual pay increase by between £3,000 and £5,000.

New recruits will also receive higher starting salaries of up to £29,500 – a rise of £5,000 on the current level.

The pay boosts will vary depending on how acute the recruitment difficulties are at each jail.