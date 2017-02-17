West Midlands Mayor: Conservative candidate Andy Street says it's time to approach issues boldly

The Conservative candidate for West Midlands Mayor will champion a new generation of co-operatives and social enterprises.

Andy Street has launched a public sector reform programme that he says can have a positive impact on youth employment, transport, mental health and social care.

He plans to secure funding for mutuals – organisations fully or majority owned by their members – and social enterprises – businesses which trade to specifically help improve communities or the environment – to help relieve the financial burden on local authorities.

The former boss of John Lewis – Britain’s biggest co-operative – said he wants to build on the work of mutual and credit unions in the West Midlands, including the John Taylor Hospice and the CitySave Credit Union.

“We need a bold new approach here in the West Midlands in tackling our most challenging issues,” he said.

“We all know the case of ‘the council will sort it’ isn’t going to be enough.

“This is why I want to use my knowledge of mutuals to secure funding and deliver a new wave of mutuals and social enterprises to tackle the issues we face.

“As managing director of John Lewis, I saw how mutuals can drive higher commitment from employees, deliver greater service and share rewards with employees.

“I have seen first-hand the brilliant work Steps to Work in Walsall does in helping people back into work, care leavers and ex-offenders making and selling treats at Miss Macaroon, and amazing support for the homeless and rough sleepers by charity organisations like St Basil’s and Langar Aid.

“With the Mayor’s clout and my experience leading Britain’s biggest co-operative, we can spread this brilliant idea.”