Tony Blair has 'legitimate right' to call for Brexit vote rethink, says Black Country MP

Pat McFadden has said that former Prime Minister Tony Blair has 'a legitimate right' to call on Remain supporters to 'rise up' in a bid to get the Brexit vote overturned.

Mr Blair has launched a campaign to persuade the UK to stay in the EU after arguing that people had been misinformed over Brexit.

He made his comments in a speech at an Open Britain event hosted by pro-Europe Wolverhampton South East MP Mr McFadden.

When asked if Mr Blair was promoting further division, Mr McFadden said: "I think he is aware there will be that reaction among some.

"Whenever Tony Blair makes a speech there is always a bit of shoot the messenger to get past as to whether he has the right to take part in these debates or not.

"The truth is he has not had very much to say about British politics in the ten years since he left office.

"I think he probably takes the view that the issue is frankly too important for him to completely sit it out."

Mr McFadden said he believed all former prime ministers had a 'legitimate right' to weigh in on Brexit.

In his speech Mr Blair issued a rallying cry against the referendum vote which he said was 'based on imperfect knowledge'.

"The people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit. As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind," he said. "Our mission is to persuade them to do so."

He added: "Our challenge is to expose relentlessly the actual cost, to show how this decision was based on imperfect knowledge which will now become informed knowledge, to calculate in ‘easy to understand’ ways how proceeding will cause real damage to the country and its citizens, and to build support for finding a way out from the present rush over the cliff’s edge.

"I don’t know if we can succeed. But I do know we will suffer a rancorous verdict from future generations if we do not try.

"This is not the time for retreat, indifference or despair, but the time to rise up in defence of what we believe."

Mr Blair also suggested that Theresa May and her pro-Brexit colleagues had abused the 'mantle of patriotism' to make their case for Brexit.

"This is a government for Brexit, of Brexit and dominated by Brexit. It is a mono-purpose political entity," he said. "Those driving this always wanted a hard Brexit. Indeed even the term ‘hard Brexit’ requires amendment. The policy is now Brexit at any cost."