Labour holds Dudley Council seat in by-election

Labour have held a seat on Dudley Council in a by-election with more than 60 percent of the vote.

NHS biomedical scientist Shaneila Mughal was elected for the St Thomas’s ward after receiving 1,466 voted.

UKIP's Phil Wimlet taking second place with 653.

Conservative candidate Jonathan Elliot took 249 votes, and the Green party’s Francis Sheppard 52.

The turnout was 23.5 percent.

The seat was being contested following the resignation of former councillor Glenis Simms in December.

Councillor Mughal joins fellow Labour ward councillors Shaukat Ali and Steve Waltho.

Shaneila Mughal was born in the borough and lives in the ward with her husband and three children.

She studied at Kate’s Hill Primary School, Castle High School and Dudley College, and now works for the NHS as a specialist biomedical scientist.

Ahead of her win she said: “I want to see the regeneration of Cavendish House, which has gone undeveloped for far too long.

"I will also work hard to keep our streets free of litter and to stop fly tipping, which is blighting our streets.”

Councillor Waltho said: "I am absolutely delighted with the result. She is a local girl who is very invested in the local community. She is the perfect fit."