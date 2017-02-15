Unemployment rises in West Midlands but falls across UK

A record number of people are in work in the UK following another fall in unemployment to rates not seen for a decade, new figures show.

More than 31.8 million adults are in a job - 300,000 more than a year ago - after a quarterly rise of 37,000, while unemployment fell by 7,000 to just under 1.6 million, but in the West Midlands the number out of work rose 17,000 to 168,000 and the number in work was down 42,0000 to 2,69.

The number claiming Jobseeker's Allowance and other unemployment benefits also rose in the region last month by 2,255 to 82,735 – 2.3 per cent of the working population.

Wolverhampton saw the biggest rise in claimants of 135 to 6,565 (4.1 per cent) with Dudley up 95 to 5,690 (2.9 per cent). Walsall had a rise of 10 to 4,830 (2.9 per cent), but in Sandwell the claimant total fell by 10 to 7,065 (3.5 per cent).

For Staffordshire claimants rose 370 to 5,160 (one per cent) with Stafford seeing a rise of 50 to 765 (1.2 per cent), Stafford up 45 to 665 (0.8 per cent), South Staffordshire an increase of 40 to 725 (1.1 per cent) and Lichfield had 20 more claimants at 415 (0.7 per cent).

For Wyre Forest, including Kidderminster, there was a fall of 15 to 755 (1.3 per cent).

Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green said: "With employment at its highest rate since records began, and unemployment at its lowest in over a decade, we remain in a position of strength.

"Our on-going welfare reforms will continue to incentivise work and make sure the system is fair to all those who need it and those who pay for it.

"It’s good news in the West Midlands where there’s a near record of 2.7 million people in work, a rise of 64,000 in the last year alone."