Special waste pick-up charges to rise by 10 per cent in Dudley

Dudley Council charges for special waste collections of furniture and white goods are set to rise by 10 per cent.

If approved as part of the local authority’s 2017/18 budget, from April it will cost nearly £50 to have large items of furniture removed through the council’s commercial and domestic waste service.

According to the council’s figures it currently costs them £135,000 per year to clear furniture through their special waste collection service, which generates just £63,000.

Councillor Hilary Bills, said: “All of the hikes have come about after we looked at what other councils and the private sector companies were charging.”

It follows news that the cash-strapped council is also hoping to boost its coffers by bringing in parking charges at parks and nature reserves across the borough.