Dudley Council workers in strike threat over end to free parking

Angry Dudley Council staff could strike over plans to make them pay for parking and other changes to their working conditions.

Workers have taken part in a ballot which union bosses said is to ‘test the water’ to see if there is an appetite among staff for industrial action.

Workers have been left fuming over the plans to remove employee benefits such as free parking, with around 280 employees set to be affected by the cutbacks.

The proposals also include imposing three days of unpaid annual over the Christmas period. Reducing mileage allowance from 55p to 45p per mile have also been discussed.

The result of the ballot is due to be announced later this week. If there is support for further action, a second vote would be taken on whether to strike.

Council bosses insist money must be saved as it needs to trim £25 million from its spending over the next three years. More than £8m was paid in mileage in the last five years.

The Unite union has criticised the Labour-controlled authority over the proposals, labelling it an ‘attack on our members’ terms and conditions’.

A result of the initial ballot, which will determine whether there will be a further vote on strike action, is due to be revealed on Friday.

Unite spokesman Shaun Noble said: “This is a consultative ballot – a test the water exercise to see if there is sufficient support for a full-scale industrial action ballot.”

Regional officer Brian Rickers added: “Dudley Council is making a concerted attempt to attack our members’ terms and conditions by slashing mileage allowances and ceasing funding for staff car parking passes.

"We are not going to stand idly by while the council bosses salami-slice our members’ employment conditions.”

Councillor John Martin, cabinet member for corporate transformation, said: “As negotiations with the trades unions are still ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage.”