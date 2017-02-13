West Midlands Mayor hopefuls relish prospect of Express & Star debate

Candidates to be the first elected West Midlands Mayor have welcomed the chance to go head-to-head in a public debate hosted by the Express & Star.

The five hopefuls will outline their policies and be quizzed in a Question Time-style event at the Black Country Living Museum’s Workers’ Institute next month chaired by Editor Keith Harrison.

It will be the first of four major hustings hosted by regional newspapers and will be on March 7, in front of 200 people.

The public goes to the polls on May 4 to elect the Metro Mayor who will have responsibility over economic growth, housing, transport, mental health and skills.

Labour’s candidate Siôn Simon is an MEP and former Birmingham MP. He said: “This election is our chance to finally start taking back control of the West Midlands from London.

“In these public debates – and throughout the mayoral campaign – I will be arguing that we need a strong, local mayor who will always put the interests of the West Midlands first, rejecting the status quo that sees us put at the back of the queue by the Tory government in London.”

Conservative candidate Andy Street, who left his £1 million job at John Lewis to run for election, said: “I relish the opportunity to debate with the other candidates the issues facing the region and how I plan to go about tackling them as mayor.”

Ukip candidate Pete Durnell, who is from Warley, said: “I am delighted to confirm that I will be participating in all of the series of four debates.

"The new West Midlands Metro Mayor will be instrumental in shaping future strategic plans for the region, and in ensuring that they are fully implemented.

"I therefore believe it’s absolutely essential the West Midlands public have as many opportunities as possible to scrutinise and question candidates before voting on May 4.”

Lib Dem candidate Beverley Nielsen, a director at Birmingham City University, added: “I welcome these debates as an opportunity to let people know just what is happening to our region.

"I am determined to throw a spotlight on the issues the establishment want to keep in the dark.”

And Green Party candidate James Burn, a Birmingham city councillor, said: “I’m really looking forward to connecting with the public, listening to their views and discussing my plans to help the least well-off areas of the region catch up.”

Details on attending the debate will be released in the coming days.