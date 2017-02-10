Andy Street: I have the real-world skills the West Midlands mayor needs

Andy Street admits he is a novice when it comes to politics, but he believes he has the ‘real world expertise’ the West Midlands needs if the region is to fulfil its potential and compete on the global stage.

The Conservative mayoral candidate quit his £1 million a year role as boss of John Lewis because he wants to spearhead the West Midlands’ rise as an economic powerhouse.

And he has vowed to put the Black Country at the top of his agenda as part of his pledge to be ‘a mayor for the entire region’.

“There are many people here in the Black Country who feel they are missing out,” he told the Express & Star.

“There are pockets of success, in Wolverhampton for example, with the city centre being developed, and there are some really great growth opportunities.

“The resurgence of manufacturing, there’s new start-ups happening, so there is lots of new hope, but to make that really jive, we need a mayor who knows how businesses work.”

Mr Street said he is part of a wind of change that is sweeping across the political landscape.

He cites Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election and the UK’s Brexit vote as examples of the public striking out against the political establishment.

The 53 year old spent three years as chairman of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP, a position he says gives him an ideal grounding for dealing with the challenges facing the mayor.

“I feel I am offering a fresh approach,” he said. “Ok, I’ve not been a politician but I have had leadership roles, both in business and chairing the LEP.

“I am very happy that people scrutinise whether I am fit to do this job in terms of having the ideas that are ready, about having the leadership capabilities, but I do think there is a feeling here that moving away from career politicians is probably a good thing.”

He says he is not afraid to go against the Government if he think it benefits the region.

“We’ve talked about this on my campaign trail,” he said, citing taking over the running of the West Midlands rail franchise from the DfT as an example.

Mr Street says he has the ‘real world expertise’ to oversee devolution in the West Midlands, having been part of the team that negotiated the previous deal alongside council leaders.

“This deal was about us being stronger together, but fiercely independent at the same time,” he said.