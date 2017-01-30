Donald Trump travel ban: Where do you stand? Should the president's UK state visit be cancelled? Vote now in our poll

Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that makes major changes to America's immigration system, sparking confusion at airports, protests around the country and denunciations from leaders around the world.

Here is a look at what he ordered:

No entry

Mr Trump's executive order temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days. They are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The order also calls for Homeland Security and State Department officials, along with the director of national intelligence, to review what information the government needs to fully vet would-be visitors and come up with a list of countries that do not provide it.

The order says the government will give countries 60 days to start providing the information or citizens from those countries will be barred from travelling to the US.

Green card holders and dual citizens

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement on Sunday declaring that in the absence of information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, residency would be a "dispositive factor in our case-by-case determination".

That means citizens of the seven target countries who hold permanent US residency "green cards" will not be barred from re-entering the US, as officials had previously said.

Officials also clarified on Sunday that dual citizens who are nationals of one of the seven target countries and a country that is not on the list will be subject to additional security screenings, but are likely to be allowed through.

Refugees

Mr Trump ordered a four-month suspension of America's refugee programme. The suspension is intended to provide time to review how refugees are vetted before they are allowed to resettle in the US.

The order also cuts the number of refugees the US plans to accept this budget year by more than half, to 50,000 people from around the world.

During the last budget year the US accepted 84,995 refugees, including 12,587 people from Syria. President Barack Obama had set the current refugee limit at 110,000.

The temporary halt to refugee admissions does include exceptions for people claiming religious persecution, as long as their religion is a minority faith in their country.

Syria

Mr Trump's order directs the State Department to stop issuing visas to Syrian nationals and halts the processing of Syrian refugees. That will remain in effect until Mr Trump determines that enough security changes have been made to ensure that would-be terrorists cannot exploit weaknesses in the current vetting system.

Extreme vetting

Mr Trump's order did not spell out specifically what additional steps he wants to see the Homeland Security and State Departments add to the country's vetting system for refugees. Instead he directed officials to the review the refugee application and approval process to find any other security measures that can be added to prevent people who pose a threat from using the refugee program.

During the Obama administration, vetting for refugees included in-person interviews overseas, where they provided biographical details about themselves, including their families, friendships, social or political activities, employment, phone numbers, email accounts and more. They also provided biometric information, including fingerprints.

Syrians were subject to additional, classified controls that administration officials at the time declined to describe, and processing for that group routinely took years to complete.