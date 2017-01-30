Donald Trump travel ban: Where do you stand? Should the president's UK state visit be cancelled? Vote now in our poll
After more than one million people signed a petition calling for Donald Trump's UK state visit to be downgraded, we want to know your thoughts on the president's controversial travel ban.
The anti-visit petition states: "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."
Once a petition gains the backing of 100,000 names, Parliament must consider debating the issue.
The Trump petition is the second most supported since the online system was set up, with one calling for a second referendum on EU membership getting the backing of 4,150,260 people.
The president singled out seven countries, including Syria, as part of his travel ban.
The executive order, signed on Friday, put a temporary stop to the US's refugee programme, indefinitely banned Syrian refugees, and suspended all nationals from six other Muslim-majority countries - Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Yet the order does not exclude Saudi Arabia, home to 15 of the 19 terrorists involved in the 9/11 terror attacks, and a country where President Trump has previously identified personal business interests.
The other four were from Egypt, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates - none of which are included in the ban.
Protests have been planned around the globe, including in major UK cities on Monday evening, while Hollywood stars hit out at the policy at the Screen Actors Guild in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Boris Johnson is seeking to make a statement about the travel ban in the House of Commons today, which is highly likely to be approved by Speaker John Bercow.
Downing Street said its position on the state visit had not changed as a spokesman stated: "An invitation has been extended and accepted."
Number 10 also distanced itself from BBC reports that Downing Street sources rejected calls for the state visit to be cancelled as a "populist gesture" that would "undo everything" Theresa May achieved on last week's trip to the United States.
During the trip, Mr Trump accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, where he is due to be hosted by the Queen and would be treated to all the pomp and ceremony accorded to a state visit.
But Mr Johnson is likely to come under pressure to justify the trip amid outrage from senior Tories and opposition MPs.
Baroness Warsi, who was the first female Muslim cabinet minister, said the US president should not be given the honour.
"We have to question whether, in Britain, this is something that Britain should be doing for a man who has no respect for women, disdain for minorities, little value for LGBT communities, no compassion for the vulnerable and whose policies are rooted in divisive rhetoric," the Tory peer said.
She added: "Those who run and govern this country bowing down to a man who holds the views that he holds, values which are not the same as British values, I think is sending out a very wrong signal."