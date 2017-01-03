facebook icon twitter icon
Tory turned Labour councillor resigns for personal reasons

A Dudley councillor has resigned from her position, citing personal reasons.

Defection 1 PM 30
Glenis Simms resigned from the Conservative Party and joined Labour in October 2014

Glenis Simms, who represented St Thomas' ward, said she had taken the 'very difficult' decision to stand down.

The 42-year-old made headlines in 2014 when she defected to Labour from the Conservatives, saying that she no longer felt at home in David Cameron's Tory party.

The decision will spark a by-election in the ward. A date has not yet been announced.

