Tory turned Labour councillor resigns for personal reasons

A Dudley councillor has resigned from her position, citing personal reasons.

Glenis Simms, who represented St Thomas' ward, said she had taken the 'very difficult' decision to stand down.

The 42-year-old made headlines in 2014 when she defected to Labour from the Conservatives, saying that she no longer felt at home in David Cameron's Tory party.

The decision will spark a by-election in the ward. A date has not yet been announced.