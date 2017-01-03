Tory turned Labour councillor resigns for personal reasons
A Dudley councillor has resigned from her position, citing personal reasons.
Glenis Simms, who represented St Thomas' ward, said she had taken the 'very difficult' decision to stand down.
The 42-year-old made headlines in 2014 when she defected to Labour from the Conservatives, saying that she no longer felt at home in David Cameron's Tory party.
The decision will spark a by-election in the ward. A date has not yet been announced.Subscribe to our Newsletter
