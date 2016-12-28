Express & Star Brexit poll goes viral as MPs from across the country join debate

A shock poll which revealed that the majority of Express & Star readers have changed their minds on Brexit has attracted attention from politicians across the country.

Results of the survey have now been viewed online almost 26,000 times. They have also been shared more than 4,000 times on social media.

The poll saw almost 10,000 people respond to five questions on what readers thought of Brexit since the historic vote.

Six in 10 said they would now vote to remain in the EU – a huge shift from the 80 per cent who said they intended to vote to leave in our original poll in March.

The survey has caught the eye of politicians including Tory backbencher Anna Soubry MP who retweeted the results on Twitter. Welsh Labour and Co-operative MP for Swansea West, Geraint Davies, also shared the story and said: “The UK now doesn’t want to leave the EU and shouldn’t be forced to. Delay Article 50 and people decide good deal or no deal.”

West Dorset MP Sir Oliver Letwin commented on the story, saying: “I wonder if the PM is listening to the new will of the people.”

Readers have flocked to Facebook to comment on the poll and what they think the future holds.

Some people said the country needed to respect the decision that had been made in June. Kristina Saul said: “The decision was made. Deal with it people. We voted leave and soon that will take affect.

“If you knew or thought you would regret your decision later on, you should have thought carefully about it when you ticked your selected box.”

While Dana Tooby said: “I voted to remain, but the decision has been made and we need to move forward.”

Others said that their decision had not changed since the original vote.

Lee Bromley said: “I still stand by my vote to leave, my family and friends still stand by their votes to leave.”

Stephen Bunn said: “I voted to stay, but lost the argument in a democratic vote.”