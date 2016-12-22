Citizens Advice petition launched over Walsall funding cuts

Staff at Walsall’s Citizens Advice have launched a petition urging council bosses to re-think funding cuts which will put the service at risk.

The petition, launched on Tuesday, has gathered more than 100 signatures, with organisers aiming to reach 1,500 to ensure it is debated amongst Walsall Council bosses.

Funding from Walsall council is set to be reduced by £132,458 in 2017/18.

Proposals include cutting the core grant year on year by 20 per cent for the next three years and removing funding from GP Outreach surgeries so clients with mobility or health conditions will be unable to access the service.

Rebecca Floyd, who is organising the petition, said: “Walsall Citizens Advice Bureau has been providing free, independent, impartial and confidential advice to those who work or reside in Walsall since 1939.

“For the past 75 years we have supported clients with emergency and crisis issues, assisted some of the most vulnerable people in our community and those who just need to be supported and informed of their options.

“If this proposal goes ahead this will put at risk the existence of one of the oldest and busiest Citizens Advices in the country.”

Councillor Doug James, who represents Darlaston North, has said that Citizens Advice offer a ‘better service’ to residents in need of help than local MPs and asked for MPs to refuse proposed wage increases in light of the impending cuts to Citizens Advice.

Councillor James said: “I think it is wrong of MPs to accept a pay rise, which I am opposed to, at the same time as local government cuts to Citizens Advice Bureau services are being made.

“The information and advice given by staff at these centres has been providing members of our community with priceless help for decades.

“They offer a better service than our MPs each and every day by speaking directly to those in need and helping them out in a timely and proper way.

“People need to support this petition because this is a service we cannot afford to lose.

“Our MPs should consider refusing this wage increase and focus on keeping this service alive.”