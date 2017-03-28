Dudley's transformation plans revealed with 360 homes on eyesore land in town

More than 350 homes will be built across Dudley over the next decade bringing eyesore land and empty shops back to life.

Several sites have been put forward including land next to the Black Country Living Museum, opposite Dudley Magistrates' Court and in the town centre.

The council has committed to building 360 homes as part of the Dudley Area Action Plan.

A total of 35 homes are set to be built on Tipton Road, 25 on the Gipsies Tent Inn which has stood empty on Steppingstone Street near the court for more than 35 years and 60 on Upper High Street in the centre.

Plans to build 80 homes on car park land on King Street and Flood Street have also been mentioned in the report, along with homes on Abberley Street, Tower Street, Cavendish House and Birdcage Walk and Appleyard Site in Wolverhampton Street.

It is hoped that the homes will be built by 2026.

Councillors have welcomed the proposals.

Ward councillor Cathryn Bayton said homes are ‘needed’ and the town centre homes will ‘hopefully lead to a more thriving town’.

She said: “I always welcome any housing developments as long as they meet the criteria of being affordable – whether that’s through social housing or government affordable housing schemes.

“Bringing homes to the town will hopefully lead to a more thriving town and types of businesses may change and lean more towards a market town.

“I welcome anything that results in the regeneration of Dudley.”

Councillor Steve Waltho also said it is ‘good news’ as the borough ‘needs to be regenerated’.

He said: “The new homes are good news. There are far too many tatty old shops and if we can regenerate the centre by converting shops into homes and bringing more people into the town to live then it will hopefully give the economy a lift.”

There are a number of other ambitious proposals for Dudley, including revamping the bus station and extending the Midland Metro into the town.

A document published by the council, said ‘there is a need to achieve a mix of dwelling types, sizes and tenures’.

It was revealed earlier this month the council is also planning to spruce up shop frontages on Birdcage Walk.

The vision for Birdcage Walk and other streets, near the bus station, include redesigning outdated shop frontages and demolishing the former Co-op.