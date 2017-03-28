Anger as Wolverhampton city centre trees are cut back

Trees lining Dudley Street have been drastically cut back causing anger with many saying they were home to thousands of birds.

Plane trees which line Wolverhampton city centre shopping street look a shadow of their former selves.

One birder posted on Twitter to say the trees had provided the largest Pied Wagtail roost in the region.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton council, said: “We are looking into the concerns over whether the trees had provided a roost.”

The trees have been pollarded, meaning the top and branches of have been cut off to encourage new growth at the top.

Craig Reed, posted on Twitter: “Absolute stupidity by @WolvesCouncil. Decimating the largest Pied Wagtail roost in the whole West Midlands. #Idiots”

His post was reposted by others while other replied with angry comments.

David Waite, said: “That’s terrible such a fantastic sight when coming into roost.”

Martin Bailey-Wood, added: “No excuse for this mindless environmental vandalism!”

Wolverhampton City Council spokesman Tim Clark said: “We’re very fortunate to have mature plane trees lining our main shopping street here in Wolverhampton.

“People will appreciate that trees in a busy city centre require a specific maintenance regime to ensure they don’t become overgrown which could become unsafe and block visibility for CCTV cameras.

"Our expert professional tree surgeons have used a technique known as pollarding which is a very common way of keeping trees at a certain size. The trees will recover.”